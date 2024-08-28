NBA Fans React To Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Surprising 2K25 Rating
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has established himself as one of the best ten players in the NBA.
The former Kentucky star is coming off another excellent year for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
He finished the season with averages of 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 53.5% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
On Monday, NBA 2K25 announced his rating for the new game.
Via NBA 2K: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the 4th highest rated player in #NBA2K25 at 96 OVR! 🌩️"
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
Via @SlickDaddyDom_: "Anybody saying Shai isn’t that good doesn’t know that he led in steals last year, is a 6’6 playmaker who can drive and shoot the middy at an elite level, nevertheless bro was top 3 in MVP voting and is your favorite PG’s favorite PG. Yall boys really don’t watch ball fr"
Via @DjbossNA: "He isn’t even better than Ja, Maxey or Brunson."
Via @KDPHXSZN: "Over Kd? That’s crazy boy whoever In charge over the raitings see me in my office now"
Via @GilgeousSZN: "Comments acting like he didn’t just average 30 on the best efficiency for a guard and the runner up mvp 😭"
Via @itsPrez: "Way to damn high"
Gilgeous-Alexander is entering his seventh season in the NBA (his sixth with Oklahoma City).
Last season, he led the Thunder to the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA playoffs.