NBA Fans React To Shocking Derrick Rose News
Derrick Rose is among the most popular players in NBA history.
He made the NBA All-Star Game in three of his first four seasons and is the youngest player to ever win the MVP Award (22).
Rose spent last season with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Over 24 games, he averaged 8.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range.
On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the shocking news that the Memphis Grizzlies will waive Rose.
Thousands of people reacted to the news.
Via @LakersLead: "Needed more of this duo tbh"
Via @DerrickRoseMuse: "D Rose fans will never find peace :("
Via @CookedByRiley0: "Come to Boston to get a ring 🌹 ☘️"
Via DraftKings Sportsbook: "Time for D Rose to go back home"
Fans also reacted to the report from SNY's Ian Begley.
Begley's first post: "My understanding on Derrick Rose, per sources familiar with the matter: Memphis let Rose out of his contract. Look for Rose to prove an update on what’s next for him later this week."
Begley's second post: "The Athletic earlier reported that Memphis is waiving Rose. League sources confirm that development, as it’s technically accurate. But the fact that the Grizzlies let Rose out of his deal is an important distinction."
Via @_JustinAbraham: "He's gonna either retire and call it a career, or some team will come up and offer him a contract."
Via @DRoseBurner: "It’s over😔"
Via @Ajenebk: "Why would he leave that situation? Seems perfect."
Via @ChrisHerrington: "If the Grizzlies had been planning this it probably would have happened earlier. Ian’s suggestion that it was a Rose decision makes sense."
Via @GTC901: "Derrick Rose was pretty adamant he would be here next season during the exit press conference.
I hope this means Rose was serious and plans to retire and stay with the team in some capacity."
Via @KevinPittmanJr: "This could be a sad week for me…"
Via @TreyGunz12: "He just said he got a lot of basketball left and he wasn’t retiring anytime soon.. I just hope he don’t just yet. Now is not the time"
Rose has career averages of 17.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest over 15 seasons in the NBA.