NBA Fans React To Shocking Exchange Between Donte DiVincenzo And Knicks Coach
On Sunday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves faced off against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
While it was only the preseason, a lot of eyes were on the game due to the fact that the Knicks and Timberwolves made a big trade earlier this month.
After the 115-110 victory for the Knicks, there was an intriguing exchange between DiVincenzo and Rick Brunson.
Via Bleacher Report: "Donte DiVincenzo and Rick Brunson had to be separated after exchanging words
This was Donte's first game back in New York following the trade to Minnesota"
Many NBA fans on social media reacted to the exchange.
Via @_Talkin_NBA: "Donte took that trade personally.
Knicks loss, Wolves gain"
Via @AtlantaHawksSN: "NBA is so dramatic. Regular season hasn't even started. 🤣🤣"
Via @BbqMuse: "I need to know the story behind this trade ngl 🍿"
Via @sour_dough_boy: "I mean he did give everything he had to NY when he was here bro was playing 45 min a night for like over a month straight to end the season"
Via @DrakesPats: "I’m here for this. This man about to be Reggie Miller in the Garden."
Via @LeotalksLakers: "preseason drama already, this season is going to be goated"
DiVincenzo finished last season with averages of 15.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 81 games.
The Timberwolves will play their next game against the Knicks on December 19 at the Target Center in Minnesota.