NBA Fans React To Shocking Lamar Odom News
Lamar Odom is one of the best role players in NBA history.
The 2011 NBA 6th Man of The Year helped Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers win two titles (2009 and 2010).
Recently, Whitney Vasquez of The New York Post reported surprising news about the former NBA star.
Via The New York Post: "Lamar Odom ordered to vacate LA home after allegedly failing to pay $45K in rent"
Many fans reacted to the news about Odom on social media.
@mymomcare: "Unbelievable"
@Juliana_CHGO: "He’s worth 56 million.. true??"
@funnypapayas: "He Odom money."
@arcade_angel_: "A stable living situation is vital; hopefully, this will resolve constructively."
@NHLandMLB_Fan: "Odom Money"
Odom was the fourth pick in the 1999 NBA Draft.
He also played for the LA Clippers, Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks over 14 NBA seasons.
His career averages were 13.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 31.2% from the three-point range in 961 games.
Via Ball Don't Stop: "Lamar Odom was so underrated True definition of an all around player. Tough to guard as a lefty, could handle and shoot it, run the floor, defend, rebound and just played the right way. He fell into his role beautifully when the Lakers got Pau. Ahead of his time."
Odom had arguably his best individual season with the Clippers in 2001.
He averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field.