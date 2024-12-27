NBA Fans React To Shocking Sacramento Kings Mike Brown News
The Sacramento Kings are one of the coldest teams in the NBA.
After falling to the Detroit Pistons (114-113 on Thursday), the Kings are now in the middle of a five-game losing streak.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania (on Friday), the Kings have fired head coach Mike Brown.
Via Charania: "Kings fire Mike Brown in the midst of a five-game losing streak, 12 of last 17, and have lost an NBA-high 13 clutch time games this season. Brown won Coach of the Year in 2022-23 when he led the Kings to the postseason, snapping a U.S. sports-record 17-year playoff drought."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@predz0rx: "Coach of the Year last season, fired this season, basketball’s a brutal business."
@kingF0X23: "Mike Brown was their best coach in 20yrs lmao"
@PlayoffLucro: "What did they think would happen with “sabonis” as your best player in this stacked western conference?"
@beam_town23: "Farewell Mike brown… Kyle Shanahan you’re up next <2 years"
@jordanumbers: "Kings fans probably celebrating. Who is in contention to replace him?"
Matt George of ABC10 also added: "The Sacramento Kings just fired Mike Brown right before the team boarded a flight to LA. He just ran a full practice and spent 15 minutes talking to the media.
Just bad man. Bad bad bad."
The Kings are 13-18 in 31 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.
They will visit Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.
Brown led the Kings to the NBA playoffs in 2023.