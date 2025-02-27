NBA Fans React To Spurs Gregg Popovich Announcement
Gregg Popovich has been at the helm for the San Antonio Spurs since the 1996-97 season.
The NBA legend has been away from the team due to a health issue (since November).
On Thursday, Popovich announced that he would remain out for the rest of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Popovich (Via Spurs.com): "I’ve decided not to return to the sidelines this season. Mitch Johnson and his staff have done a wonderful job and the resolve and professionalism the players have shown, sticking together during a challenging season, has been outstanding. I will continue to focus on my health with the hope that I can return to coaching in the future."
Many people reacted to the announcement on social media.
@zachmontana210: "Miss you leading the charge Pop. Want nothing but the best for you and your health and hope to see you on the sidelines just one last time so we can honor you the way you deserve to be honored."
@GlennJCable: "Pop deserves to leave on his own terms, can't wait to see him on the bench next year"
@jansenchow: "Wish both Popovich and Wemby a good and complete recovery ❤️🩹"
@psd1k: "Pop returns in 2026-2027 and spurs are nba champs then he sets sails into the ocean as he retires as the goat coach"
@MrGif214: "Not just the best coach in NBA history, but also the most likable. Get well Pop"
The Spurs are currently the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 24-33 record in 57 games.