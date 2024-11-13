NBA Fans React To Spurs Gregg Popovich Health Update
The San Antonio Spurs have played without head coach Gregg Popovich for each of the previous six games due to a health issue.
On Wednesday, the team officially announced an update on the legendary coach.
Via ESPN's Michael C. Wright: "Spurs announce that Gregg Popovich suffered a mild stroke. Return is undetermined at this point."
Many people reacted to the update.
@SpursBrosPod: "Amazing to hear the confidence in Pop’s ability to make a full recovery. We love you, Coach 🙏🏼"
@sig_50: "Gregg Popovich suffered a mild stroke which has been why he’s been kept away from the team for an indefinite timeline, no return date.
Pop’s been rehabbing and is expected to make a fully recovery.
Hoping for more good news in his recovery process later on! 🙏"
Mayor Ron Nirenberg: "Sending prayers and strength for a speedy recovery.
🙏🏽 Get better, Coach Pop!"
Julian Champagnie: "Prayers up!!! Love you coach 🙏🏽🤍"
@Chris7Gallagher: "Wishing the best to the Popovich family. Coach Pop is the best coach in NBA history and has been one of basketball’s greatest ambassadors. As fans we wanna see the GOAT coach again, but if this is it, he should know that he did it, he won. Gregg Popovich = Winning"
@TheFinalQuan: "Thanks for sharing, team! God Bless you, Coach Pop. Get well soon."
@ClanTheSpursFan: "Expected to make a full recovery 🥹❤️ My GOAT will be okay 💪🏽"
The Spurs are 5-6 in their first 11 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.
They will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host the Washington Wizards.
Popovich is in his 29th season at the helm.