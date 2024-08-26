NBA Fans React To Steph Curry's 2K25 Rating
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is one of the greatest NBA players of all time.
He is still among the best players in the league at 36 and is coming off a season where he averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.
On Monday, NBA 2K25 announced that Curry will be rated as a 95 overall.
Via nba2k: "@stephencurry30 is the 7th highest rated player in #NBA2K25 at 95 OVR! 👨🍳"
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
Via Legion Hoops: "Jayson Tatum and Stephen Curry are both a 95 overall in NBA2K25
Wow"
Via WarriorsMuse: "Steph’s 2K ratings over the years:
2K25 — 95
2K24 — 96
2K23 — 96
2K22 — 96
2K21 — 95
2K20 — 95
2K19 — 95
2K18 — 94
2K17 — 94
2K16 — 93
2K15 — 89
2K14 — 88
2K13 — 82
2K12 — 80
2K11 — 80
2K10 — 69
What would be realistic ratings for Steph for each year? Some don’t look right"
Via @_thejsd: "I don’t care for 2K at all. But it’s crazy SGA has never reached the heights of 2014-2016 Steph and yet he gets a 96 overall lol"
Via @SplashBrosMuse: "Steph Curry is the only player among NBA 2K25’s Top 10 Overall Ratings who does not have a single teammate rated over 85 overall."
Via @Ki11aKIayT: "wtf he's so underrated"
Via JoakimMuse: "the fact that steph has never seen a 97 where we have giannas luka and jokic at 97 right now is insane. at stephs prime he was better than those 3 ever were. 2k ratings r too inflated these days"
Via @B_7_0_4: "Never 97 even in his unanimous mvp year but shai, Brunson, kawhi, giannis, Luka etc.. have had worst seasons than his top 3 and managed to get 97. Tell me the media don’t have a bias against him because I already know people gonna say “defense matters” then why is Brunson/luka"
Via WntMasayah: "So basically ya saying there’s 7 players better than Steph? lol"