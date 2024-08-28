NBA Fans React To Steph Curry And Ben Simmons 4-Team Trade Proposal
Steph Curry and LeBron James are the two most notable NBA players of the last 12 years.
Even at the late stage in their careers, they are still carrying the league in a big way.
Over the summer, the two superstar were teammates at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Following the Gold medal game, many fans and media members have talked about how they could possibly team up in the NBA (before the end of their careers).
Recently, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report proposed a hypothetical four-team trade that would sent Curry to the Lakers (h/t NBACentral).
Via NBACentral: "Bleacher Report’s trade idea:
• Lakers get:
Steph Curry (via Warriors)
Day'Ron Sharpe (via Nets)
Wendell Moore Jr. (via Pistons)
3.9 million trade exception
• Warriors get:
Austin Reaves (via Lakers)
Ben Simmons (via Nets)
2029 unprotected first-rounder (via Lakers)
2031 unprotected first-rounder (via Lakers)
• Nets get:
D'Angelo Russell (via Lakers)
Rui Hachimura (via Lakers)
Gabe Vincent (via Lakers)
Jalen Hood-Schifino (via Lakers)
23.3 million trade exception
2.0 million trade exception
• Pistons get:
Dennis Schröder (via Nets)
Christian Wood (via Lakers)
2025 LA Clippers second-rounder (via Lakers)
2025 Miami Heat second-rounder (38-59, via Nets)
4 million (via Lakers)"
Many fans have reacted to the proposal.
Via @brooklynnets85: "Messes up the books and hurts the tank for no reason"
Via @duckshoe: "My favourite fake GM trades are the ones where it's multiple teams voluntarily taking a loss to help LA land a star"
Via @HoodiGarland: "Never let BleacherReport cook again 🔥"
Via @DivvyBet: "Is Bleacher Report also a delusional Lakers fan?? This has no shot of ever happening lmfao"