Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Steph Curry Injury In Clippers-Warriors Game

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry left Sunday's game with an injury.

Ben Stinar

Nov 12, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) holds his leg as he goes down on the floor during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) holds his leg as he goes down on the floor during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors played their first home game of the season when they hosted the Los Angeles Clippers at the Chase Center.

After starting out 2-0, the Warriors lost by a score of 112-104.

However, the bigger concern was the fact that two-time MVP Steph Curry left the game with an injury.

Via Warriors PR: "Stephen Curry (left ankle sprain) will not return to tonight's game."

Many NBA fans reacted to the injury (h/t ESPN's SportsCenter).

Via @basit_tk: "I'll give you my ankle😭😭😭"

Via @king_zai2003: "Damn bro it’s too early for this to be happening dawg"

Via @nqshedi: "For everyone losing sleep over it, the last time Steph Curry’s ankle threw a tantrum was March 7th, 2024. He rolled it on a drive to the hoop, took a little timeout, and missed a couple of games."

Via @atharvaraje17: "i can’t take this"

Via @braxtonhill2004: "He twisted the same ankle early in the game btw"

Via @zer02hiero: "I felt that in my ankle, recently rolled the same ankle"

Via @tic_taq120: "All that protection on his sneakers too still roll his ankles is insane 🤣🤣"

Steph Curry
Oct 27, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) backpedals on defense after sinking a three-point basket against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Curry finished the loss with 18 points, four rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block while shooting 6/11 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.

Following the Clippers, the Warriors will now play their next game on Tuesday evening when they host Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans in San Francisco, California.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.