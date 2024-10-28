NBA Fans React To Steph Curry Injury In Clippers-Warriors Game
On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors played their first home game of the season when they hosted the Los Angeles Clippers at the Chase Center.
After starting out 2-0, the Warriors lost by a score of 112-104.
However, the bigger concern was the fact that two-time MVP Steph Curry left the game with an injury.
Via Warriors PR: "Stephen Curry (left ankle sprain) will not return to tonight's game."
Many NBA fans reacted to the injury (h/t ESPN's SportsCenter).
Via @basit_tk: "I'll give you my ankle😭😭😭"
Via @king_zai2003: "Damn bro it’s too early for this to be happening dawg"
Via @nqshedi: "For everyone losing sleep over it, the last time Steph Curry’s ankle threw a tantrum was March 7th, 2024. He rolled it on a drive to the hoop, took a little timeout, and missed a couple of games."
Via @atharvaraje17: "i can’t take this"
Via @braxtonhill2004: "He twisted the same ankle early in the game btw"
Via @zer02hiero: "I felt that in my ankle, recently rolled the same ankle"
Via @tic_taq120: "All that protection on his sneakers too still roll his ankles is insane 🤣🤣"
Curry finished the loss with 18 points, four rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block while shooting 6/11 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
Following the Clippers, the Warriors will now play their next game on Tuesday evening when they host Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans in San Francisco, California.