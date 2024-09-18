NBA Fans React To Steph Curry's Instagram Post From China Trip
Golden State Warrior superstar Steph Curry is among the most popular players in NBA history.
The two-time MVP recently made a trip to China to for his Under Armour brand.
Via ESPN's Nick DePaula on September 11: "Stephen Curry just opened up his first Curry Brand store in the world in Chengdu, China.
Curry Brand’s 1st signature athlete De’Aaron Fox joined for the grand opening."
The crowd for Curry was enormous.
Following the trip, Curry made a post to Instagram (on Tuesday evening) that had over 20,000 likes in less than 25 minutes.
Curry captioned his post: "Just having fun with it!"
Many fans reacted to the post.
@freddy.cruz_: "Klay gonna miss him 😢"
@rigo.sa3nz: "Can’t wait any longer for the NBA season my goat gonna go crazy"
@davidorantes6: "MVP season loadin’ 🔥"
@fillmoemike: "😂😂😂 easy money"
Via @utdhans: "Greatest to ever do it after Lebron James"
Via @khxsh007: "He and Messi give me the same level of joy when they play."
Via @1real_desiigner: "The greatest 🐐🥺❤️"
Via @FriscoDubs: "YOU’RE THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME 🐐"
Via @Not918dee: "Who else do it better than this guy. Nobody"
Curry finished last season with averages of 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.
At 36, he still remains one of the best ten players in the NBA.
However, the Warriors missed the 2024 playoffs after losing to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.