NBA Fans React To Steph Curry's Performance In Lakers-Warriors Game
On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors hosted the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center.
The Warriors lost by a score of 118-108 to fall to 22-23 in their first 45 games.
Steph Curry finished the loss with 13 points, one rebound, nine assists and two steals while shooting 4/17 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@TheHateCentral: "Steph Curry in the second half:
0 Points
0-8 FG
0-4 3PT
2 Turnovers
BRO WENT NIGHT NIGHT AT HALFTIME"
@Ninwall408: "It’s so sad to see a washed Steph Curry, I blame the Olympics for this."
@tjstradamus1144: "Steph Curry zero points in the second half, he even said he gotta be better simple, all that hustle and effort is for not if our best player doesn’t show up and that was the case"
@wrestlepapi: "You can barely depend on Steph Curry to get you 20 points these days"
@chi1of1_: "Steph just need to gone head and retire, they don’t appreciate my goat at all."
@TheDukeOfSports: "Tonight literally might have been the least involved in a game I’ve ever seen Steph Curry"
Curry is still averaging 22.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range in 37 games.
The Warriors will play their next game on Tuesday night when they host the Utah Jazz at the Chase Center.