NBA Fans React To Stunning Cooper Flagg News
This past week, Cooper Flagg made his pro debut when he appeared in the first two games of NBA Summer League for the Dallas Mavericks.
The former Duke star put up 31 points in Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs.
Via The NBA: "No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg dropped 31 points... and was a HIGHLIGHT REEL in his 2nd game of Vegas action 🔥💥📽️"
That said, it's now been reported by Marc Stein of The Stein Line (and confirmed to ESPN's Tim MacMahon) that Flagg has been shut down for the rest of NBA Summer League.
Many fans reacted to the news.
@x__metamorphosis__x: "It's smart to do this to prevent injuries. We already seen enough"
@acecaesar21: "After two games they said yup!! He's solid no need to play around"
@foreignfreddy214: "Good job.. protect the assets 👏"
@apimpnamedstreetmeat: "they know he the real deal, so they not risking the possibility of him injuring himself during summer league"
@wise__craig: "Smart decision need him for the season he’s 18 and still skinny focus on the weight room so he’s not injury prone come season. He got 3-4 months can easily pack on 10 lbs of muscle"
@mandelanotnelson: "They’ve seen enough! 😂"
@kam__2032: "I was going next week to see him 😢"
@charlesmcduffie17: "He's a beast"
The Mavs will play their next NBA Summer League game on Monday night when they face off against the Charlotte Hornets.
They have gone 1-1 through the first two games.
The Mavs missed the 2025 NBA playoffs after losing in the play-in tournament.