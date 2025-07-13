Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Stunning Cooper Flagg News

According to ESPN, the Dallas Mavericks will shut down Cooper Flagg for the rest of NBA Summer League.

Ben Stinar

Jul 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks to pass the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Jul 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks to pass the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

This past week, Cooper Flagg made his pro debut when he appeared in the first two games of NBA Summer League for the Dallas Mavericks.

The former Duke star put up 31 points in Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Via The NBA: "No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg dropped 31 points... and was a HIGHLIGHT REEL in his 2nd game of Vegas action 🔥💥📽️"

That said, it's now been reported by Marc Stein of The Stein Line (and confirmed to ESPN's Tim MacMahon) that Flagg has been shut down for the rest of NBA Summer League.

Many fans reacted to the news.

@x__metamorphosis__x: "It's smart to do this to prevent injuries. We already seen enough"

@acecaesar21: "After two games they said yup!! He's solid no need to play around"

@foreignfreddy214: "Good job.. protect the assets 👏"

@apimpnamedstreetmeat: "they know he the real deal, so they not risking the possibility of him injuring himself during summer league"

Cooper Flagg
Jul 12, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Actor Jason Sudeikis speaks with Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) after the Mavericks played the San Antonio Spurs at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

@wise__craig: "Smart decision need him for the season he’s 18 and still skinny focus on the weight room so he’s not injury prone come season. He got 3-4 months can easily pack on 10 lbs of muscle"

@mandelanotnelson: "They’ve seen enough! 😂"

@kam__2032: "I was going next week to see him 😢"

@charlesmcduffie17: "He's a beast"

Cooper Flagg
Jul 12, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) dunks against San Antonio Spurs forward Riley Minix (27) in the third quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Mavs will play their next NBA Summer League game on Monday night when they face off against the Charlotte Hornets.

They have gone 1-1 through the first two games.

Cooper Flagg
Jul 12, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on during the first quarter of their game against the San Antonio Spurs at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Mavs missed the 2025 NBA playoffs after losing in the play-in tournament.

