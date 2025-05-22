NBA Fans React To Surprising Golden State Warriors Injury News
Moses Moody is coming off his fourth NBA season for the Golden State Warriors.
He finished the year with averages of 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 74 games.
On Thursday, the Warriors announced that Moody had underwent surgery.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Moses Moody underwent successful surgery yesterday in Los Angeles to repair a torn Ulnar Collateral ligament (UCL) in his right thumb.
He is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of training camp."
Many fans reacted to the news.
@Efeso1001: "My goodness how long was he playing injured"
@BWhyte: "Explains the loss in his shooting production towards the end of the season"
@iggsofwiggs: "THIS IS WHY HE WAS PLAYING BAD"
@Eli15392059: "Makes sense as to why his shot got messed up out of no where😂"
@SoundBySavii: "He need to be preparing to get traded!"
The Warriors were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.
They lost to the Minneosta Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Moses Moody had surgery on a torn UCL in his right thumb yesterday, the Warriors announce. He had a wrap on it at times late in the season. Expected to be back in time for training camp."
Moody (who is 22) was the 14th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Arkansas.