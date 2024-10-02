NBA Fans React To Thon Maker News
Thon Maker was once seen as an NBA player who had a lot of potential when he was selected with the tenth pick in 2016 by the Milwaukee Bucks.
Maker hasn't appeared in an NBA game since the 2020-21 season.
However, the 27-year-old surprisingly signed a deal with the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.
Via The Houston Rockets: "Roster Update: The Rockets today announced they have signed free agent center Thon Maker and guard Markquis Nowell."
Many fans reacted to the news.
@NBAReactz: "Thon maker getting a spot on a team in 2024 is absolutely wild."
@helmin_joe: "THON MAKER?! LEAGUE IS COOKED."
@duh_itsmax: "Another Center?? Bruh we got 5 centers now n ones ona 2 way. Cool to have Thon for size n versatility but this was completely random"
@elo0327: "If they give thon the standard contract, rockets are winning the championship"
@michaelhoub: "Jock Landale, Jack McVeigh and now Thon Maker.
Strong Aussie presence in the Rockets organisation this year!"
@clutchcitytalks: "I've always been a big Thon Maker fan."
Maker has played five seasons for the Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers.
His career averages are 4.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 263 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 16 NBA playoff games (ten starts).
It's possible that Maker could end up playing in the G League this season.
The Rockets will play their first game of the season on October 23 when they host the Charlotte Hornets.