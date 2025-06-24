Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Toronto Raptors RJ Barrett Trade Speculation

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, RJ Barrett is available for trade.

Ben Stinar

Jun 19, 2019; New York, NY, USA; RJ Barrett of Duke speaks to the media during a 2019 NBA Draft draft prospects press conference at the Grand Hyatt. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jun 19, 2019; New York, NY, USA; RJ Barrett of Duke speaks to the media during a 2019 NBA Draft draft prospects press conference at the Grand Hyatt. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

RJ Barrett had a solid year for the Toronto Raptors.

The former Duke star averaged 21.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in 58 games.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Raptors are open to moving the 25-year-old.

Many fans reacted to the news on social media (h/t Legion Hoops).

@broncleared: "Rj really used to be a Star bruh"

@SwagggyJay_: "RJ just averaged like 21/6/5, what exactly are they hoping to get? Unless it’s like Giannis or something"

@NBAW0RLD24: "Knick"

@Lebronin1: "Nobody wants him"

@flmzyy: "Just run it back man"

RJ Barrett
Mar 30, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett (9) drives for a score against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

@ReggieMuse31: "Come To The Pacers King"

@M4L_V1C10U55: "I just want RJ to win a ring so bad shut everyone up and prove to people he can be a winner i understand the skepticism due to inconsistencies but i have hope"

@GRIND_EAT_WORK: "Give up AR RIGHT NOW. I want him with Luka right now. He can’t shoot 3s but i still want him"

@bean409: "Hear me out, PG & Embiid for Scottie RJ Quickly and future picks 🫣"

RJ Barrett
Mar 8, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett (9) controls the ball against the Washington Wizards during the third quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Barrett was the third pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Before the Raptors, he spent part of five seasons playing for the New York Knicks.

His career averages are 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 387 games.

Raptors
Jan 8, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett (9) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Raptors were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-52 record.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.