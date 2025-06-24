NBA Fans React To Toronto Raptors RJ Barrett Trade Speculation
RJ Barrett had a solid year for the Toronto Raptors.
The former Duke star averaged 21.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in 58 games.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Raptors are open to moving the 25-year-old.
Many fans reacted to the news on social media (h/t Legion Hoops).
@broncleared: "Rj really used to be a Star bruh"
@SwagggyJay_: "RJ just averaged like 21/6/5, what exactly are they hoping to get? Unless it’s like Giannis or something"
@NBAW0RLD24: "Knick"
@Lebronin1: "Nobody wants him"
@flmzyy: "Just run it back man"
@ReggieMuse31: "Come To The Pacers King"
@M4L_V1C10U55: "I just want RJ to win a ring so bad shut everyone up and prove to people he can be a winner i understand the skepticism due to inconsistencies but i have hope"
@GRIND_EAT_WORK: "Give up AR RIGHT NOW. I want him with Luka right now. He can’t shoot 3s but i still want him"
@bean409: "Hear me out, PG & Embiid for Scottie RJ Quickly and future picks 🫣"
Barrett was the third pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Before the Raptors, he spent part of five seasons playing for the New York Knicks.
His career averages are 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 387 games.
The Raptors were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-52 record.