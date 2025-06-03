NBA Fans React To Trae Young's Heartfelt Instagram Post
Trae Young is one of the best point guards in the NBA at 26.
The Atlanta Hawks star has over five million followers on Instagram.
On Monday night, Young made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 15,000 likes in less than two hours.
Young wrote: "I Love you son!I’m gonna show you I got you, better than I can tell you… slow down for Daddy please🥹Happy 3rd🙏🏽"
Many people commented on Young's post.
@tyrone_thedeviant: "doesn’t even know everything his pops has done for the city😭😭"
Omar Wilkes: "my dawgs 🤞🏾 happy birthday nephew! LOVE!"
@_1waydree: "bro dont even know how much his dad mean to this city❤️"
@japapinogarren: "Proud father of the Knicks as well 🙌"
@iceyy.dylan: "happy birthday young king yo dad been putting on for the city"
@pablovitor9: "It's all about that, you're already a winner in life bro Trae!!!"
@ceoharvey: "my little guy gonna be 3 this month too. Happy birthday little fella!"
@rickyponjevic: "He’s going to be 19 in the NBA with his dad 💯 already calling it happy birthday young king 🙏🏼"
Dyson Daniels, Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder were among the NBA players to like his post.
Young was the fifth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after one year at Oklahoma.
He has spent all seven seasons of his pro career with the Hawks.
Last year, the All-Star point guard averaged 24.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 41.1% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range in 76 games.