NBA Fans React To Tyler Herro's Instagram Post
Tyler Herro is coming off his fifth season in the NBA with the Miami Heat.
The 2022 6th Man of The Year finished the year with averages of 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 42 games.
On Sunday, Herro made a post to Instagram.
Herro captioned his post: "don’t get it confused it’s 90% grind n 10% talent"
Many NBA fans reacted to his post in the comments.
Via @lukeburgersss: "the revenge ark is going to be crazt"
Via @alejandro: "healthy season and people are going to be looking at you very differently"
Via @nicolasgrant28: "Buzz Cut Herro gonna make a difference"
Via @hugo_ferret: "Looking ready for championship man"
Via @luccacelano: "All Star szn🔥"
Via @don__wan: "Shut them people up big dawg. WE NEED YOU IN MIAMI 🔥🔥"
Via @aslloyd1918: "This is Herro lives in the end of the 4th quarter 🙌"
Herro has been a productive player for Miami since being selected with the 13th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
His career averages are 18.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 284 games.
During his rookie year, Herro helped the Heat reach the NBA Finals.
Last season, the Heat were the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.