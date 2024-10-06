NBA Fans React To Tyrese Haliburton News
Tyrese Haliburton has become of the best young stars in the NBA.
The Indiana Pacers point guard is coming off a year where he averaged 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 69 games.
He made his second NBA All-Star Game and then won a Gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
According to ESPN's Nick DePaula, Haliburton will now sign a shoe deal with Puma.
Via DePaula: "BREAKING: Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton has signed a massive multi-year shoe deal with Puma to become a future face of the company. 📄✍️"
Many fans reacted to the news.
Via @Zach__317: "Puma… please take care of his ankles/knees"
Via @itsCSB__: "LETS GO!!!!!!! huge congrats to Tyrese!!!!"
Via @SDwSniper: "Do you think the direction changes from LaMelo to Hali?
Would be huge - I think Indiana is not only going to have a decent year, but Hali will continue to improve 🤷🏽♂️"
Via @AdamJonesInk: "When will the first Haliburton shoes release? My son is definitely going to want a pair!"
In addition to Haliburton's excellent season, the Pacers were able to make the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020.
They also reached the Eastern Conference finals (before losing to the Boston Celtics in five games).
On October 23, the Pacers will open up the new season when they visit Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.