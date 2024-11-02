NBA Fans React To Tyrese Haliburton's Poor Performance In Pacers-Pelicans Game
On Friday evening, the Indiana Pacers faced off against the New Orleans Pelicans in Louisiana.
The Pacers lost by a score of 125-118 to fall to 2-4 in their first six games of the new season.
Tyrese Haliburton had a tough night, finishing with 11 points, two rebounds and 11 assists while shooting 2/8 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 33 minutes.
Many NBA fans reacted to his performance.
@ZAYYYTHEGOAT: "Imagine thinking Haliburton was better than Lamelo"
@NbaWoody: "I refuse to believe this Haliburton rough patch is anything more than that, a rough patch.
You don’t look like the best guard in the world for a year straight by “getting hot”.
He is a superstar & he will get back to his superstar ways, full faith.
The current level of play is very frustrating though…"
@BricksCenter: "Tyrese Haliburton looks like Ben Simmons out there.
Bro is playing scared 😭"
@MrUpItInPublicc: "We thought Tyrese haliburton was Chris Paul but really he was Rajon rondo"
@josh_fugate13: "Tyrese Haliburton is playing like Ben Simmons. He refuses to shoot the ball despite being WIDE OPEN. Get him with a sports psychologist ASAP."
@quezyquez15: "Tyrese Haliburton… find another sport to play"
Following the Pelicans, the Pacers will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.
Haliburton is in his fifth NBA season.
He has also spent time with the Sacramento Kings.