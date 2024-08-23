NBA Fans React To Victor Wembanyama's 2K25 Rating
Victor Wembanyama is already one of the best players in the NBA at just 20.
After an incredible rookie season, he also helped France win the Silver medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
On Friday, NBA 2K25 revealed that Wembanyama will be rated as 91 overall in the new game.
He is ranked as the 18th-best player in the game.
Many fans have reacted to the news on social media.
Via @reesespieces401: "Anyone who thinks he should be lower is a casual that only takes offensive highlights into consideration. He is the most impactful defender in the league BY FAR. If he’s top 30 in the league on offense, 91 is appropriate."
Via @slanwrld: "Agree, he’s worthy of a 91ovr, but didn’t think it would be his second season in. Was thinking more like 87-89 tbh"
Via @WhatSeperatesU: "agree the best defensive player and his offense is catching up"
Via @SolNFTs: "Defence alone makes this right
Could be 93 and wouldn’t be mad"
Via @NYCDaFuture_: "Nasty work, Victor Wembanyama is not better then Ja Morant"
Wembanyama was the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and has already lived up to a lot of the hype.
He finished the season with averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Via Bleacher Report: "Wemby was the highest rated rookie in NBA2K EVER and still had a huge jump in year 2 👀🔥"