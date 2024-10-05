NBA Fans React To Victor Wembanyama's Caitlin Clark Comments
Caitlin Clark has become one of the most popular basketball players in the world over the last year.
The Iowa legend is coming off an excellent season for the Indiana Fever where she won the 2024 WNBA Rookie of The Year Award.
On Friday, the San Antonio Spurs released a video of Victor Wembanyama talking about Clark.
Reporter: "Victor, who's a WNBA player that inspires you and what makes her stand out to you?"
Wembanyama: "I think Caitlin Clark. When she was in college, the only college player that I was really in awe of the game. Men and women's college basketball, she's probably the most impressive."
Many basketball fans reacted to Wembanyama's comments.
Via @ImAFan2422: "Even aliens are in awe of Caitlin. Wild"
Via @Chris_ApTx: "This Nike collab is gonna be so special"
Via @samihaiderfreak: "Some high praise from Wemby! Caitlin Clark’s skills are truly next-level, and it’s awesome to see her getting the recognition she deserves from a fellow standout rookie. Both of them have had phenomenal seasons, and it’s exciting to see what the future holds for these 2 stars. 🏀"
Via @The_foundersnet: "Game recognizes game"
Via @scottde07820838: "Talent knows talent, rookie to rookie and no doubt legend to legend when their careers are finished."
Clark finished her first season with averages of 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range.
The Fever lost in the first round of the WNBA playoffs.