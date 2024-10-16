NBA Fans React To Victor Wembanyama's Frustration At Spurs Teammate
On Tuesday evening, the San Antonio Spurs are facing off against the Miami Heat in Florida for their fourth preseason game.
During the first half, Harrison Barnes missed a chance to throw a lob to Victor Wembanyama.
The 2024 Rookie of The Year appeared upset, and many fans reacted on social media.
Via @courtsidebuzzig: "Victor Wembanyama visually frustrated with new teammate Harrison Barnes after he didn’t throw him a wide open lob 😳
“THROW IT! AHHHAAA!”"
@Wemby_Muse: "Harrison Barnes missed Wemby on that lob… this is what preseason is for!"
@zachmontana210: "First time I've seen Wemby visually frustrated after a missed ally oop look from Harrison Barnes and I gotta say....a blind person would've made that pass"
@ReneRod_225: "Harrison Barnes has to get Wemby that alley pop smh"
@IzzyGame18: "Victor Wembanyama was not happy with Harrison Barnes"
@TopoftheKeyPod: "Anybody else hear Wemby squeal in disgust at Harrison Barnes for not passing him the ball in the paint for an easy bucket?"
@CudiThaGOAT: "Harrison Barnes not giving Wemby a wide open lob you love to see it"
@GrzzCmpnyMane: "wemby mad at harrison barnes for no making the entry pass... need JJJ on this timing sometimes"
@cjxkhaled: "Wassup wit people not passing to Wemby???? Just throw it up he catching it 😂"
@sammy_jj8: "He’s 7 4 I would be mad too"
@markelliar: "decided to pass the ball to the opponent, to even more disappoint Wemby 😂"
The Spurs will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 24 when they visit Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks.