NBA Fans React To Victor Wembanyama's New Haircut

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has a new hairstyle.

Mar 5, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Victor Wembanyama is coming off an excellent ten months of basketball.

He had a fantastic rookie season for the San Antonio Spurs and helped lead France to the Silver medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Recently, the star center was seen with a new haircut in his latest Instagram post.

Many fans reacted on social media.

Via @Vinnie2884: "Duncan vibes"

Via @Lfcolaaaa: "MVP and DPOY complete"

Via @SA_Spurs_France: "He already do that before play in the NBA"

Via @SpursAlien: "Wemby's gonna be a top 5 player in his 2nd season 👽"

Via @IsaacOkoroFan: "Yeah bro is winning MVP now😭"

Via SonicsMuse: "Wemby MVP next year confirmed lol"

Via @HurricanePapiii: "Wemby in his Tim Duncan era"

Via JeffGSpursZone: "Braided Victor Wembanyama incoming, #porvida fans... #nba #gospursgo"

The 2024 Rookie of The Year finished his first season with averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.

Via NBA History On March 17: "Victor Wembanyama joins David Robinson as the only rookies in NBA history to record 30+ points, 15+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 5+ blocks in a game."

The Spurs were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.

That said, many people believe that Wembanyama will have an excellent chance to make the NBA All-Star Game as soon as next season.

They also added veterans Harrison Barnes and Chris Paul to the roster over the offseason.

