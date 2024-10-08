NBA Fans React To Victor Wembanyama News
Victor Wembanyama is going into his second season in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs.
The 2024 Rookie of The Year finished last season with averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
On Tuesday, the NBA revealed that the general managers voted Wembanyama as the best defender in the league.
Via NBACentral: "NBA GMs voted for Victor Wembanyama as the best defender in the NBA 🔥"
Many fans reacted to the news.
@HoodiGarland: "What has Wemby proven to be better than Bam, Gobert, and AD defensively?"
@CookedByRiley0: "The best defender in the NBA is Bam Adebayo or Anthony Davis"
@MelitaSon_: "I swear so many awards bouta be his to lose. Deservingly so or not lol"
@PrepTheftAuto: "Are you telling me Draymond didn’t get a single vote?"
@YakCantSaveYou: "Anthony Davis 5th??? wtf"
@Macc503_: "The AD disrespect is crazy"
@WembyCentral: "Lmao obviously??? We’re already over that discussion"
@HeatCulture13: "If you don’t think Bam is the best defender you shouldn’t talk much ball"
@lifestylebrazyy: "his PR is insane"
@SixthManJake: "It’s easily Anthony Davis"
The Spurs will play their first game of the regular season on October 24 when they visit Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.
Last season, they were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
Despite missing the NBA playoffs for five straight years, there is a lot of excitement around the Spurs due to Wembanyama.