NBA Fans React To Victor Wembanyama's Performance In Spurs-Thunder Game
On Wednesday evening, the San Antonio Spurs faced off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma.
Despite there being a lot of hype about the matchup, the Thunder were able to win by a score of 105-93 (and completely shut down Victor Wembanyama).
The 2024 Rookie of The Year finished with six points, eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks while shooting 1/5 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 27 minutes.
Many NBA fans reacted to Wembanyama's performance.
@onetimecards: "Wemby took 5 shots 😭 Pop needs to retire lol"
@BronGotGame: "I think it’s safe to say Chet owns this rivalry"
@HighliteSZN: "Put Wemby on the Thunder instead of Chet and they’re 3-peating"
@JahlilWill: "I know Wembanyama is under the weather, so I hope he gets some rest tonight and feels better tomorrow. A game against Utah with him in the lineup may be just what the doctor ordered."
Via BasketballNews.com: "Victor Wembanyama tonight:
6 PTS
8 REB
1-5 FG
0-3 3PT
3 BLK
-4 +/-
His lowest-scoring game in the NBA so far."
@LovePrecious22: "After what I said tonight with Spurs vs Thunder... Victor Wembanyama is overrated! Argue with the wall🙄"
StatMuse: "Buckets tonight:
1 — Bronny James
1 — Victor Wembanyama"
@IrRashonalSport: "Honestly more a reflection of the Spurs as a whole tonight than just him. The Thunder dominated and exposed ALL of the Spurs weaknesses at once. Not worried at all and this loss might actually be a stepping stone."
The Spurs dropped to 1-3 in their first four games.
Following Oklahoma City, they will visit the Utah Jazz on Thursday evening in Salt Lake City.