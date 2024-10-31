Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Victor Wembanyama's Performance In Spurs-Thunder Game

Victor Wembanyama played 27 minutes against the Thunder.

Jan 2, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

On Wednesday evening, the San Antonio Spurs faced off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma.

Despite there being a lot of hype about the matchup, the Thunder were able to win by a score of 105-93 (and completely shut down Victor Wembanyama).

The 2024 Rookie of The Year finished with six points, eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks while shooting 1/5 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 27 minutes.

Many NBA fans reacted to Wembanyama's performance.

@onetimecards: "Wemby took 5 shots 😭 Pop needs to retire lol"

@BronGotGame: "I think it’s safe to say Chet owns this rivalry"

@HighliteSZN: "Put Wemby on the Thunder instead of Chet and they’re 3-peating"

@JahlilWill: "I know Wembanyama is under the weather, so I hope he gets some rest tonight and feels better tomorrow. A game against Utah with him in the lineup may be just what the doctor ordered."

Via BasketballNews.com: "Victor Wembanyama tonight:

6 PTS
8 REB
1-5 FG
0-3 3PT
3 BLK
-4 +/-

His lowest-scoring game in the NBA so far."

@LovePrecious22: "After what I said tonight with Spurs vs Thunder... Victor Wembanyama is overrated! Argue with the wall🙄"

StatMuse: "Buckets tonight:

1 — Bronny James
1 — Victor Wembanyama"

@IrRashonalSport: "Honestly more a reflection of the Spurs as a whole tonight than just him. The Thunder dominated and exposed ALL of the Spurs weaknesses at once. Not worried at all and this loss might actually be a stepping stone."

The Spurs dropped to 1-3 in their first four games.

Following Oklahoma City, they will visit the Utah Jazz on Thursday evening in Salt Lake City.

