NBA Fans React Emotionally To Video Of Russell Westbrook And Kevin Durant
On Saturday evening, Colorado is hosting Kansas State in Boulder.
NBA stars Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were among those spotted at the nationally televised showdown.
Via Bleacher Report: "KD links up with Russ and John Wall at Colorado game 🔥"
Many fans reacted to the clip of the two former teammates interacting.
@Okstate27: "Ight imma go cry"
@okcthundermuse_: "Enough to make a grown man cry 🥲"
@Dao_Bod: "You just love to see this"
@Lancelot_eth: "Beef is finally gone 🙏🏻"
@NeverHitParlays: "Russ never hated Kd ..... 🤍"
@jbondwagon: "This makes me feel old and nostalgic. These are the stars in the NBA when I was still 18 😭"
@_OverdozeOn808s: "*screams inside very loudly*"
Westbrook and Durant were famously teammates for nearly a decade on the Oklahoma City Thunder.
While they never won a title, they were one of the best duos of all time and reached the 2012 NBA Finals.
Durant is going into his third season as a member of the Phoenix Suns.
Last season, he averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range.
Following his run with Oklahoma City, Durant was able to win two titles with the Golden State Warriors.
As for Westbrook, he is entering his first year with Denver.
The former UCLA star finished last season with averages of 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range.