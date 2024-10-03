NBA Fans React To Viral Ben Simmons Video
Ben Simmons is entering his fourth season as a member of the Brooklyn Nets organization.
The Nets held media day on Monday and they are already in the middle of their first week of training camp.
Recently, a video of Simmons shooting three-pointers got a lot of attention on social media (h/t Overtime and Hoop Central).
@TheOneFortyPlus: "His mindset is the problem. He could always shoot when he had the confidence to."
@tyjizzles: "Enough of this, his shooting videos always look good! He sucks and is all about collecting the money and chilling. If it’s contract time he will get healthy and get back on court to show off his 6’10 talent 🥱"
@STR8Homah: "same thing every off-season like clockwork🥱"
@LoafofBreadLife: "See how the 2 dudes in this clip extend their guide hand? Yeah do that that shot is still looking a bit clunky."
@livefromtheshxd: "If I’m the coach, either he shoot’s 2-3 3P attempts a game or you are benched"
Prize Picks: "Here we go again"
Simmons has been named to three NBA All-Star Games.
That said, the former LSU star has only made five three-pointers over his whole six-year career.
He finished last year with averages of 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field in 15 games (he did not attempt a three-pointer).
The Nets will play their first game of the year on October 23 when they visit Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.