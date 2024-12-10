Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Viral Bronny James, Anthony Davis Video

A fantastic video of Los Angeles Lakers stars Bronny James and Anthony Davis went viral.

Ben Stinar

Nov 16, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Bronny James is arguably the most famous rookie in NBA history.

Despite the 20-year-old's notoriety, he doesn't have priority in where he sits on the bench.

During Sunday's game, Michael Morales of Rayvision 122 Media captured an incredible video of Bronny giving up his seat to All-Star forward Anthony Davis.

The clip went viral.

Via Bleacher Report: "AD giving Bronny the rookie treatment in front of Bron 🤣

(via _michaelmorales10/IG)"

Many fans reacted on social media.

@KenHeLive: "Bron was waiting for this moment. Lmao"

@Ldiddy_: "That’s right… get on up rook lol"

@CujoLima: "LeBron been waiting to do this, look at his smile😂😂😂"

@FreeAgen_: "I like the way bron just started smiling 😂"

@TeslaSkyz: "LeBron doesn't care about winning.

Dude is just happy he's got his son next to him"

@mymixtapez: "Bronny gets the rookie treatment from Anthony Davis in front of his father 😭😭

He really made Bronny get up so he could sit down 💀"

The Lakers were able to get the victory (107-98) despite LeBron being out due to injury.

Davis finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, two steals and five blocks while shooting 10/21 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.

NBA
Dec 8, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dunks past Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Lakers had a big lead late in the game, so Bronny was able to play the final three minutes.

He finished with one block.

NBA
Dec 8, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) blocks a shot by Portland Trail Blazers forward Kris Murray (24) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Lakers improved to 13-11 in 24 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.