NBA Fans React To Viral Bronny James, Anthony Davis Video
Bronny James is arguably the most famous rookie in NBA history.
Despite the 20-year-old's notoriety, he doesn't have priority in where he sits on the bench.
During Sunday's game, Michael Morales of Rayvision 122 Media captured an incredible video of Bronny giving up his seat to All-Star forward Anthony Davis.
The clip went viral.
Via Bleacher Report: "AD giving Bronny the rookie treatment in front of Bron 🤣
(via _michaelmorales10/IG)"
Many fans reacted on social media.
@KenHeLive: "Bron was waiting for this moment. Lmao"
@Ldiddy_: "That’s right… get on up rook lol"
@CujoLima: "LeBron been waiting to do this, look at his smile😂😂😂"
@FreeAgen_: "I like the way bron just started smiling 😂"
@TeslaSkyz: "LeBron doesn't care about winning.
Dude is just happy he's got his son next to him"
@mymixtapez: "Bronny gets the rookie treatment from Anthony Davis in front of his father 😭😭
He really made Bronny get up so he could sit down 💀"
The Lakers were able to get the victory (107-98) despite LeBron being out due to injury.
Davis finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, two steals and five blocks while shooting 10/21 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
The Lakers had a big lead late in the game, so Bronny was able to play the final three minutes.
He finished with one block.
The Lakers improved to 13-11 in 24 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.