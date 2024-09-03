NBA Fans React To Viral Carmelo Anthony And Steph Curry Photo
Carmelo Anthony has been seen a lot over the summer because he was at the Olympics in Paris (supporting Team USA).
The three-time Gold medalist was there for the closeout game against France when Steph Curry had a performance basketball fans will never forget.
Recently, the two superstars were spotted together at a New York Mets game.
Via Anthony DiComo of MLB.com: "Hoopsters rejoice: Steph Curry, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Mullin are all in the house tonight at Citi Field."
The photo (via Steph Curry's Instagram story) went viral.
Many fans reacted on social media.
Via @drzkillakidd: "Episode coming soon 👀"
Via @MrSouthside757: "Now that’s a 🔥🔥 Hall of fame conversation .."
Via @LeftyLyfe: "Is this a New York pitch for Steph? 🤢🤢🤢"
Via Metsmerized Online: "Steph Curry and Carmelo Anthony were at Citi Field tonight to watch the Mets’ victory over the Red Sox.
They were repping Siegelman Stable hats as the brand launched their collab with the Mets today."
Via @tylermilliken_: "Steph Curry, Carmelo Anthony, and John Mayer all wanted to see Brayan Bello pitch tonight.
Can’t blame them."
Via Jomboy Media: "Steph Curry is treating himself to some Mets baseball tonight"
Via @242warriors: "You can definitely see that Steph’s aura has changed after the olympics. You can see he has been welcomed with open arms from the greats in a way he wasn’t before because of the Olympics🐐‼️"
Anthony retired in 2023, while Curry is going into his 16th NBA season with the Warriors.