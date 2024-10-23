NBA Fans React To Viral LeBron James Dunk In Timberwolves-Lakers Game
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Minneosta Timberwolves (at home) for their first game of the 2024-25 season.
LeBron James is now in his 22nd season, and despite being nearly 40, is still among the best players in the league.
The four-time NBA Champion wasted no time, as he had a huge highlight during the first quarter that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: ""MAJOR STUFF FOR LEBRON!"
The 2nd player EVER to play in 22 seasons... LeBron James just keeps going."
James had four points, two rebounds and one block while shooting 2/4 from the field in his first four minutes of playing time.
Many NBA fans reacted on social media.
@Atta_Boy_Roy: "YEAR 22 STILL DOING IT 🥹🥹🥹"
@AIRGold_: "Year 22?
Turning 40 in a few months?"
@JeffVanGundysB1: "We’re getting at least 2 more full seasons of this. How lucky are we?"
@NoahFromson: "Never gets old. Savoring every moment! 🥹👑"
@BronGotGame: "Got up out my damn seat my goodness THIS IS YEAR 22"
James finished last season with outstanding averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
That said, the Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in five games).
Following the Timberwolves, the Lakers will remain at home to host the Phoenix Suns on Friday evening in Los Angeles.