NBA Fans React To Viral LiAngelo Ball Video
LiAngelo Ball most recently played in the G League during the 2022-23 season when he was with the Greensboro Swarm (the affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets).
That season, he averaged 5.7 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.0% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 11 Showcase Cup games (two starts).
Recently, a video of Ball at the gym got a lot of attention on social media (via Sean Towns Jr./ h/t Overtime).
Many fans reacted to the clip saying that LiAngelo should have been an NFL player.
Via @Tweets_n_Nike: "Lavar’s sole mistake is not realizing this was the football son out of the three. Lavar also played football, the mom was the collegiate hooper. LiAngelo wasting his time hooping he should be on the gridiron at TE"
Via @Cliff_Perfect: "Edge Rusher…or TE"
Via @GoatedCaleb: "gelo shoulda been put down that basketball to see what that field like"
Via @GriffeyJET_: "Would easily be a starting TE in the league"
Via @kendallbaker: "Every three months a video of LiAngelo Ball not playing basketball comes out saying “LiAngelo looks READY.”
Ready for what? To help Overtime get engagement on their tweets?"
Via @WhoDontLoveCASH: "The brother that should’ve played football"
Via @MarcAnthonyHere: "Is he trying out for a football team???"
LiAngelo is still only 25, so how he decides to pursue the rest of his career will be worth watching.
His two brothers (Lonzo and LaMelo) have been among the best point guards in the NBA when they have been healthy.