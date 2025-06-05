NBA Fans React To Viral Video Of Lakers Star Bronny James
Bronny James is currently in the middle of his first NBA offseason.
Recently, the Los Angeles Lakers rookie was spotted on vacation.
The video (via @kr0nica1 Nestaa) got a lot of views on social media.
Via Bleacher Report: "The way he almost walked into the exit door was so tuff 🎯"
A lot of fans left comments on the clip.
@EdwardOBanner: "Whoever is filming Bronny is a creep."
@beastboy1712: ""The way he almost walked into the exit door was so tuff"
WTF does it mean? The guy is literally just walking. Why do we need a vid like this???"
@staticlinesal: "It's funny how the internet comment section acts like they can ball. Bronny is taller than all of you. LOL. You wouldn't even get a shot off 1v1 on him."
@frankbeans5921:"..and that’s why NBA players are in the NBA. They tall af. Bronny looks small on the court but huge here next to normal people."
Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at USC.
He finished with averages of 2.3 points per contest while shooting 31.3% from the field and 28.1% from the three-point range in 27 games.
Via NBA G League: "Bronny James could not be stopped! The @Lakers draftee recorded a career-high in scoring and posted his third 30+ point performance this season. 👏🙌"
The Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in five games).