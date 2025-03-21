Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Warriors Steph Curry Announcement

The Golden State Warriors announced an update on Steph Curry.

Nov 4, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) wipes his face after their game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors (at home) by a score of 117-114.

However, the bigger news was that two-time MVP Steph Curry left the game with an injury.

On Friday, the Warriors announced an update on Curry.

Via The Golden State Warriors: "Stephen Curry, who exited last night’s game against the Raptors with 3:24 remaining in the third quarter after falling to the floor, underwent an MRI last night.

The MRI indicated that Curry suffered a pelvic contusion, but no structural damage. He will not travel with the team to Atlanta this morning and will not play in tomorrow night’s game against the Hawks. He will be re-evaluated on Monday."

Many fans reacted to the news on social media.

@airendegregory: "May the universe be in his favour 🙏🏽"

@pilot_sedd: "even when he gets okay, give him an extended rest and unleash him for the playoffs"

@laryssa_iliza: "He needs to rest for the playoffs and we need to secure as many wins as possible??? Lol🥲"

@Mr_Nuhu: "He should rest small. We have the championship to win"

@theolamidee: "please don’t be out for playoffs"

@teejayxp23: "That return to Miami gonna be a movie for Jimmy Butler."

@Unknown_Serf: "Out until playoffs I imagine"

@IronMindSteps: "Glad there’s no structural damage! 🙏 Wishing Steph a fast recovery—Warriors need him back soon!"

Curry is averaging 24.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range in 60 games.

