NBA Fans React To Warriors Steph Curry Announcement
On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors (at home) by a score of 117-114.
However, the bigger news was that two-time MVP Steph Curry left the game with an injury.
On Friday, the Warriors announced an update on Curry.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Stephen Curry, who exited last night’s game against the Raptors with 3:24 remaining in the third quarter after falling to the floor, underwent an MRI last night.
The MRI indicated that Curry suffered a pelvic contusion, but no structural damage. He will not travel with the team to Atlanta this morning and will not play in tomorrow night’s game against the Hawks. He will be re-evaluated on Monday."
Curry is averaging 24.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range in 60 games.