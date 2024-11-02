NBA Fans React To Zaccharie Risacher's Performance In Kings-Hawks Game
On Friday evening, the Atlanta Hawks hosted the Sacramento Kings at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
The Hawks made the game close, but they ended up losing by a score of 123-115 to fall to 2-4 in their first six games of the new season.
Zaccharie Risacher, who was the first pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, had a tough night with three points and one rebound while shooting 1/9 from the field in 20 minutes.
Many NBA fans reacted to his performance.
@SMHighlights1: "Zaccharie Risacher is really no good at the moment for the Hawks."
@Aykis16: "Zaccharie Risacher hit the opening shot of the game and then he might as well have not played after that. This draft class stinks."
@DevonTalton: "Oh yeah & Zaccharie Risacher has showed some promise but tonight he played like someone who shouldn’t have been drafted in the lottery lol"
@DPDebarge1: "Zaccharie Risacher = Cam Reddish"
@TuxyDFS: "Last tweet of the night: I watched Zaccharie Risacher score a 3 in the first 30 seconds of the game & I thought to myself alright he ain’t going to fail, well 47 minutes later he has 3 points"
@ShemarXayWarren: "I’m sorry, but Zaccharie Risacher can not shoot a basketball… he can not play as a spot up,"
@JCHawks_BBN: "Zaccharie Risacher is using an NBA ball for what I assume is the 1st time in his life. Give his shot some time yall. He'll be a great shooter."
The Hawks will play their next game on Sunday evening when they visit Zion Williamson and the Pelicans in New Orleans.