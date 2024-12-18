Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Zach LaVine Denver Nuggets Rumor

According to Tony Jones and Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Denver Nuggets have an interest in Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls).

Mar 8, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Zach LaVine has played at an All-Star level to start the 2024-25 NBA season.

The Chicago Bulls star is averaging 21.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 50.1% from the field and 42.8% from the three-point range in 23 games.

Via The Athletic: "The Nuggets are seeking a player in the trade market who can offer offensive help, with Zach LaVine being a "significant" focus of Denver's recent efforts, sources tell @Tjonesonthenba and @sam_amick."

Many fans reacted to the rumor on social media.

@FullstopPicks: "LaVine isn’t fixing their issues lol"

@JLewis562: "That’s a big move. They gonna lose a core piece."

@OKCSTEEZ: "That would be a scary addition 😱. The question is how much would they have to give ????"

@EveryThinLakers: "If this is credible, man I’ll be mad"

@worldofao: "That’s quite a list… Lavine as the focus is interesting. Need another consistent scorer that can create their own offense alongside Murray and Jokic. Wonder who they trade… MPJ?"

@TyTheOneJOSE: "Russ
Murray
Lavine
MPJ
Jokic

Great offense"

LaVine was the 13th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of UCLA.

After spending the first three years of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the 29-year-old is in his eighth season playnig for the Bulls.

NBA
Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Nuggets are currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 14-10 record in 24 games.

They won the 2023 NBA Championship.

