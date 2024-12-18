NBA Fans React To Zach LaVine Denver Nuggets Rumor
Zach LaVine has played at an All-Star level to start the 2024-25 NBA season.
The Chicago Bulls star is averaging 21.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 50.1% from the field and 42.8% from the three-point range in 23 games.
According to Tony Jones and Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Denver Nuggets are a team with trade interest in landing LaVine.
Via The Athletic: "The Nuggets are seeking a player in the trade market who can offer offensive help, with Zach LaVine being a "significant" focus of Denver's recent efforts, sources tell @Tjonesonthenba and @sam_amick."
Many fans reacted to the rumor on social media.
@FullstopPicks: "LaVine isn’t fixing their issues lol"
@JLewis562: "That’s a big move. They gonna lose a core piece."
@OKCSTEEZ: "That would be a scary addition 😱. The question is how much would they have to give ????"
@EveryThinLakers: "If this is credible, man I’ll be mad"
@worldofao: "That’s quite a list… Lavine as the focus is interesting. Need another consistent scorer that can create their own offense alongside Murray and Jokic. Wonder who they trade… MPJ?"
@TyTheOneJOSE: "Russ
Murray
Lavine
MPJ
Jokic
Great offense"
LaVine was the 13th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of UCLA.
After spending the first three years of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the 29-year-old is in his eighth season playnig for the Bulls.
The Nuggets are currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 14-10 record in 24 games.
They won the 2023 NBA Championship.