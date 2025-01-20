NBA Fans React To Zion Williamson Illness News Before Jazz-Pelicans Game
On Monday night, the New Orleans Pelicans will host the Utah Jazz.
However, they will be without their best player, as Zion Williamson has now been ruled out due to an illness.
Via The New Orleans Pelicans: "Update:
Available
Dejounte Murray – Right Elbow Bursitis
Out
Keion Brooks Jr. – G League Two-Way
Brandon Ingram – Left Ankle Sprain
Herb Jones – Right Shoulder Strain
Yves Missi – Non-COVID Illness
Antonio Reeves – G League On Assignment
Zion Williamson – Non-COVID Illness"
The two-time NBA All-Star is averaging 21.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 20.0% from the three-point range in ten games.
Many fans reacted to the news.
@HokageJez: "Hes doing everything but play Basketball 🕊️ "
@850ZOE: "This dude a joke. Him and Embiid the biggest jokes in the league history…."
@KalMoney25: "Pelicans need to be under investigation at this point"
@neworleansown89: "If yves is sick, then Zion got sick, they’re probably trying not to spread it at this point. But fans will complain about EVERYTHING. Players can’t even get sick in their eyes 🤦🏾♂️"
@rhardin89: "You can’t keep doing this man… let Zion play and stop the shenanigans"
The Pelicans are the 14th seed in the Western Conference with an 11-32 record in 33 games.
Following the Jazz, they will play their next game on Wednesday when they host Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks.
Williamson was the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
He is in his sixth season (all with New Orleans).