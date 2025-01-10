NBA Fans React To Zion Williamson Pelicans Suspension Before 76ers Game
UPDATE: Shams Charania of ESPN reported more details on the situation.
Via Charania: "Zion Williamson was late for Thursday's team flight to Philadelphia, leading the Pelicans to suspend him for tonight's game against the 76ers, sources said."
On Friday night, the New Orleans Pelicans will play the 76ers in Philadelphia.
However, they will be without their best player, as two-time NBA All-Star Zion Williamson has been suspended.
Via The New Orleans Pelicans: "Pelicans have suspended forward Zion Williamson for one game for a violation of team policies, announced today by Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin.
Zion will miss tonight’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers and will rejoin the team tomorrow."
Many fans reacted to the news.
@millfieldsports: "This guy does everything but play basketball."
@losing_bettor: "Glad he getting some much needed rest after playing 1 game in the past 2 months"
@DribbleDialogue: "This kid has turned into a clown show. He could have been so good. Not everyone can handle money. “Sigh….” He literally doesn’t care."
@alclayno: "It’s always something with the Pelicans, man 😂"
@LowkeyRealm: "Bro finally can play and his healthy and the team does this to him 😭"
@geauxtigers2025: "I love being a fan for the worst nba team"
Williamson is averaging 22.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range.
The Pelicans are 7-31 in 38 games, which has them as the 15th seed in the Western Conference.