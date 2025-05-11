NBA Fans React To Zion Williamson News Ahead Of Draft Lottery

Zion Williamson was HISTORICALLY efficient despite the Pelicans' loss.



💪 40 PTS (season-high)

💪 4 REB

💪 4 AST

💪 2 STL

💪 16-21 FGM



He's the FIRST player in Pelicans history and the 11th player EVER to score 40+ PTS in under 28 MIN!