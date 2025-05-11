NBA Fans React To Zion Williamson News Ahead Of Draft Lottery
Zion Williamson is coming off his sixth NBA season with the New Orleans Pelicans.
While he has dealt with injuries (and the team has struggled), the former Duke superstar is still the face of the franchise.
On Saturday, Will Guillory of The Athletic reported that Williamson will represent the Pelicans at the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery.
Via Guillory: "I've been told Zion Williamson will be there representing the Pelicans at Monday's NBA Draft Lottery"
Many fans reacted to the news.
@ScottCourv33772: "Can we trade him while at the draft lottery"
@kenPOPtweets: "Picking his replacement"
@DylanMckneely: "Love this. Shows commitment on both sides."
@tjono49: "Yea Zion ain’t getting traded"
@MikeZakarian: "Better hope the lottery lasts less than 30 becuase you know they’ll be monitoring his minutes"
@ProPelsTalk: "That’s a good sign"
@JayZB_94: "I guess that’s a PR move. Zion probably won’t be traded."
Williamson finished this past year with averages of 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 56.7% from the field and 23.1% from the three-point range in 30 games.
When he is on the court, the 24-year-old is among the best players in the NBA.
Via The NBA on February 9: "Zion Williamson was HISTORICALLY efficient despite the Pelicans' loss.
40 PTS (season-high)
4 REB
4 AST
2 STL
16-21 FGM
He's the FIRST player in Pelicans history and the 11th player EVER to score 40+ PTS in under 28 MIN!"
The Pelicans were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record.