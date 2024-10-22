NBA Fans React To Zion Williamson News Before Bulls Game
On Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans will play their first game of the regular season when they host the Chicago Bulls.
For the game, the Pelicans could be without their best player, as Zion Williamson is dealing with an illness that caused him to miss practice.
Via Will Guillory of The Athletic: "Willie Green said Zion Williamson did not participate in today's practice due to an illness. He'll be a gametime decision for tomorrow's season opener.
Dejounte Murray will also be a gametime decision. The belief is he'll be back in New Orleans later today."
Many fans reacted to Williamson's status.
@Prophetprops1: "We can’t be doing this already"
@ethanoffdabench: "Season hasn’t even started yet n he’s sitting 😭"
@FrequentInhaler: "Pelicans basketball back baby"
@Alexjakes8: "This Era of basketball player are better than the previous eras is what they’re saying. ok"
@RickEspositoJr: "You gotta be kidding me"
@Yung_Hamm: "BI the only reliable star but gets treated the worst"
Williamson finished last season with averages of 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 57.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The two-time NBA All-Star is going into his sixth season in the league (all with New Orleans).
Following the Bulls, the Pelicans will play their second game on Friday evening when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
Last season, they were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.