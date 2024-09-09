NBA Fans React With Heartbreak To Steph Curry And Klay Thompson Video
Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are among the most popular players of all time.
NBA fans fell in love with their playing style, and they had the nickname "Splash Brothers."
Unfortunately, Thompson left the Warriors to sign with the Dallas Mavericks over the offseason.
Recently, the two future Hall of Famers were spotted in public for the first time since Thompson's decision to leave the Warriors.
Via Warriors on NBCS: "Steph’s reaction when he realized Klay was at the Aces-Liberty game with Mavs teammate Derrick Lively 🤣"
Many fans reacted to the clip.
Via @BayAreaDubs510: "It doesn’t feel real tho 🥺"
Via @annaz50269823: "former teammates wat 😢"
Via @NBA_TIME_23: "The splashbrothers are no longer here 😭😭😭😭"
Via @Sudharsan_ak: "Klay not on Steph's team feels soooo weird😭😭😭😭"
Via @NBAFan23302408: "That era is actually over I can't believe it 💔 Please come back for a retirement year or something 😭"
Via @LVSpike420: "Doesn’t seem right they’re not on the same team anymore 🤣"
Via @SleepyFrm: "This gonna need time to get used to"
Via @_dumbledore1_: "My boys 💔😭"
Via @stuntinondezho: "This is actually ddepressing. I feel like a child of divorce 😞😞"
Via @FroemelAndy: "They are bros for life"
Curry and Thompson led the Warriors to the NBA Finals six times since the 2015 season.
In that span, they won four NBA Championships.
However, the Warriors are coming off a year where they were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record (they lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament).