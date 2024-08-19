Fans React To Jeff Bezos Boston Celtics Rumor
The Boston Celtics are one of the most notable franchises in all of sports.
They are also coming off a season where they won their first NBA Championship since 2008.
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White help make up arguably the most talented roster in the league.
Following their incredible season, the Celtics announced that they were going to be up for sale.
Recently, Bill Simmons of The Ringer reported that Jeff Bezos could be a potential buyer of the legendary franchise.
Simmons: "In the last few days, there's been some, I think, legitimate buzz about Jeff Bezos buying the Celtics. I think it's real. I think he's gonna be one of the suitors."
Many people have been responding to the rumor on social media.
Via Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated: "Celtics should -- and undoubtedly would -- welcome a Jeff Bezos bid. Deep pockets (for luxury tax paying purposes), new arena (Bezos isn't paying rent for long). The NBA would love to have Bezos as part of its ownership group, too."
Via @Alexzachary305: "LFG!!! Printing money for our dynasty ☘️🏆"
Via @vjgtweets: "NBA is starting expansion talk now and Seattle is at the top of the list. Why would Bezos buy the Celtics when he could be the presumptive favorite to resurrect the Sonics? Would be great for Amazon too."
Via @morganwick: "The Celtics have to be one of the more valuable franchises, right? Why would they be worth the same as the expansion fee? And why wouldn't Bezos just be involved in the return of the Sonics which would play in an arena Amazon already technically owns naming rights to?"
Via @jeffisrael25: "Not for nothing but how attractive are the Celtics actually for someone like a Bezos?
You are paying rent to Jeremy Jacobs
No concession revenue
No parking revenue
And if Robert Kraft can’t get a stadium built what makes you think that you can"
Via @ChristopheLloyd: "For perspective, if I was worth $10 million, the price for the Celtics would be prorated to $300K as a percentage of Bezos' net worth.
Barely a haircut."
Via @jonvankin: "If Bezos wants to own an NBA team and the NBA wants to expand into Seattle, why would he buy the Celtics rather than the new team in Seattle where he actually lives?"