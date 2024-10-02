NBA Fans React To Tony Snell News
Tony Snell most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans.
He finished that year with averages of 3.5 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.4% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 53 games (12 starts).
On Wednesday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Snell will sign with the Miami Heat's G League team.
Via Scotto: "Nine-year NBA veteran Tony Snell is joining the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, league sources told @hoopshype. The 32-year-old swingman has averaged 6.1 points and shot 39.4% from 3-point range in nine NBA seasons."
Many NBA fans reacted to the news.
@sig_50: "Tony Snell's NBAGL-Rights have been traded to NBAGL-Sioux Falls Skyforce (Miami Heat):
Still searching for that opportunity for a 10th Yr to help him qualify for the NBA's union benefits program.
He's been a decent player w/Maine but he's caught up in the NBA-Fringe nowadays."
@LockeLocks: "He’s playing for that lifetime healthcare, man on a mission"
@CookedByRiley0: "Hopefully he end up on a real roster"
@PlayoffLucro: "Just give him a year on the bench so he can retire 😭"
@jrockd4sure: "So what is he joining the Gl League for ...what's this all about....he's only 32 a nine yr vet shooting 39 to 40% from deep ,so if he's not expected to be at camp or preseason then what's the deal..."
Snell has played nine seasons for the Bucks, Bulls, Pistons, Hawks, Trail Blazers and Pelicans.