NBA Fans Respond To JJ Redick Walking Out Of Press Conference After Lakers-Grizzlies Game
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 131-114 to fall to 4-4 in their first eight games.
The road trip was extremely disappointing, as they went just 1-4.
After the tough loss, JJ Redick met with the media.
When he was on the final question, he gave a short answer and walked out of the presser (h/t NBA on ESPN).
Many NBA fans reacted to Redick's actions.
Redick is in his first season at the helm for the Lakers.
They will resume action on Friday evening when they return home to host the Philadelphia 76ers in Los Angeles.