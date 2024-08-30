NBA Fans Reveal First Thing That Comes To Mind When They See Ja Morant
Ja Morant is one of the most popular players in the NBA.
The Memphis Grizzlies superstar is coming off a season where he only appeared in nine games due to injury (and suspension).
He finished the year with averages of 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 27.5% from the three-point range.
On Thursday evening, Legion Hoops asked an intriguing question (via X) about Morant.
Via Legion Hoops: "First thing that comes to mind when you see this player?"
Via @ypclucro: "The guy who will push Tatum out of top 10 talks"
Via @kumingaWRLD: "Revenge tour 🔜"
Via @BIGMEM12: "When he had the greatest 50 point game in the history of the NBA"
Via @JustinTalksBall: "I can’t even lie 😭 him missing this dunk on Mitch is at the top of the list"
Via @xImanGoated: "Father of Ant Edwards"
Via @goat197: "Underrated and treated unfairly."
Via @AmericanHooper: "The best player on one of the teams in the 2025 WCF"
Via @konigoat: "Issa parade inside my city yaaaa"
Via @whateverbs99: "Wannabe Gilbert Arenas"
Via @MA_Deuce: "Needs to mature, on and off the court."
Morant was the second pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Murray State.
He has spent his entire five-year career with the Grizzlies.
The two-time NBA All-Star has career averages of 22.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 31.8% from the three-point range in 257 regular season games.