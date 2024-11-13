NBA Fans Rip Jayson Tatum's Performance In Hawks-Celtics Game
On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics hosted the Atlanta Hawks.
The Hawks were playing without Trae Young but were still able to win by a score of 117-116 to improve to 5-7 in their first 12 games.
Jayson Tatum finished with 20 points, six rebounds, eight assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 5/16 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 37 minutes.
Many NBA fans reacted to his performance.
@AbelFCano: "Jayson Tatum is the anti clutch gene. Stop giving him the basketball at the end of games! #celtics"
@bmcdonough1: "Jayson Tatum - you take too many bad shots and look to the refs too much. Jaylen Brown make the foul shots. Celtics don't play hard enough."
@BetMGM: "Jayson Tatum in the clutch"
@uncthehater: "Jayson Tatum, why did you even play today bro like you should’ve just sat out you gonna lose the Atlanta Hawks"
@IndyYes: "All familiar to last season. Celtics play down to their competition because they think they're elite. Jaylen Brown misses key FTs. Jayson Tatum is good but he is not late game clutch. They deserve the L."
@PocketWatcherzz: "Dear Jayson Tatum,
What are we doing out there? You lose to the Hawks with no Trae Young?😂
Mannn…"
The Celtics are now 9-3 in their first 12 games.
They will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.
Tatum is in his eighth NBA season (all with the Celtics).