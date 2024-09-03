NBA Fans Rip LeBron James Trade Idea
LeBron James has never been traded in his entire NBA career.
That said, many fans (and media) have thrown out trade proposals that would land James with the Golden State Warriors (or Steph Curry with the Los Angeles Lakers).
This time of the year is typically filled with far-fetched rumors, but there was extra speculation due to the 2024 Olympics.
Recently, ClutchPoints reposted a trade idea from Fadeaway World.
Via ClutchPoints: "The blockbuster trade that would shake up the NBA landscape:
Warriors receive:
LeBron James
Lakers receive:
Andrew Wiggins
Gary Payton II
Jonathan Kuminga
Moses Moody
2030 1st round pick
2031 2nd round pick
The trade everyone wants to see? 👀"
Many fans did not like the hypothetical trade idea.
Via @NCVillian: "No one wants to see this! So throw away your team’s future for an over the hill Superstar?"
Via @xitterin: "Please stop."
Via @WarriorsN5: "Imma gone head and hit “see less post from clutchpoints” 😂"
Via @IllWillofficial: "This don’t make GS better at all lol"
Via @JoelRuffin3: "This would potentially be horrific for the Warriors. Lakers would be in an incredible position."
Via @Sudharsan_ak: "Speak for yourselves bro. We don't want this🤣"
Via @thomaswheat1975: "Lebron isn't worth that rip off trade. At most Lebron has 2 years left in the league"
Via @EvilBoyMello: "this is a terrible trade lmaoooo"
While a trade is highly unlikely, the situation of Curry and James is worth monitoring.
They are two of the best ten players of all time and neither team is expected to compete for the 2025 NBA Championship.