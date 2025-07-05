NBA Fans Send Hope To Boston Celtics Star Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum has been one of the most consistent players in the NBA.
The Boston Celtics forward has made the NBA All-Star Game in each of the six previous seasons.
That said, he is currently rehabbing a season-ending injury.
On Friday, Tatum made a post to Instagram that had over 140,000 likes in three hours.
He captioned his post: "“Keep showing up JT”"
Many fans sent love to Tatum in the comments.
@milanibehera_: "THE COMEBACK GONNA BE THE BEST ONE"
@mssamanthamay9: "Please. Bc we’re ALL behind you 💚☘️🥰"
@nicklamoureux_: "Happy 4th King 🇺🇸 whole fan base is behind you ☘️"
@_cold420: "This is for Deuce and Dylan ❤️"
Bri Marie D: "Champ we can’t wait til you’re back 🐐"
Tatum finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 72 games.
Via The NBA: "Jayson Tatum through 117 career playoff games:
2,836 pts
942 reb
570 ast
The only other players to record 2,800+ PTS, 900+ REB and 500+ AST through their first 117 playoff games?
LeBron James & Larry Bird."
The Celtics were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 61-21 record.
They beat the Orlando Magic in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs before losing to the New York Knicks in six games.
Tatum has spent all eight seasons of his pro career with Boston.