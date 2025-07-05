NBA Fans Send Hope To Boston Celtics Star Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum through 117 career playoff games:



☘️ 2,836 pts

☘️ 942 reb

☘️ 570 ast



The only other players to record 2,800+ PTS, 900+ REB and 500+ AST through their first 117 playoff games?

LeBron James & Larry Bird.