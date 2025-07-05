NBA Fans Send Kind Words To Detroit Pistons Legend Isiah Thomas
Isiah Thomas is arguably one of the best 20 players in NBA history.
The Detroit Pistons legend is still active in the NBA world, as he does TV (and posts to his Instagram account).
Recently, Thomas made a post to Instagram with a drawing of himself from his playing days.
He captioned his post: "All love ❤️"
Many NBA fans send kind words to the Basketball Hall of Famer in the comments.
@grindz_cmr_young_og: "Beat Magic, Bird & Jordan all in there prime!! Only player and team ever to do that! #LETITBEKNOWN #ZEEKE 💪🏽"
@kdubdubs_1982: "Isaiah, you made watching basketball, great and fun!"
@carvinwinansmusic: "Miss you my brother!! Watching the Detroit Pistons “Bad Boys” were the highlights of my life. 🔥"
@futureandback: "Zeke…. King of The Bad Boyz… they were very underrated….hated by all but LOVED by Motown 🙏🏽👏🏾🏀"
@reddbone762: "❤️"
@bdownent: "🔥 zeke"
@guymckinley15: "Statue"
Thomas made the NBA All-Star Game in 12 of his 13 seasons (all with the Pistons).
He had career averages of 19.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 29.0% from the three-point range in 979 games.
Via Ballislife.com (on June 19): "37 YEARS AGO TODAY
Isiah Thomas had one of the greatest NBA Finals performances ever.
Hobbling on a sprained ankle, he scored 25 in a quarter, including 14 straight! He finished with 43 PTS (18/32 FG, 2/3 3PT), 8 ASTS, 6 STLS"
Thomas led the Pistons to two NBA titles.