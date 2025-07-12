NBA Fans Send Kind Words To Devin Booker After Big News
Devin Booker has spent all ten seasons of his pro career playing for the Phoenix Suns.
The four-time NBA All-Star is coming off a season where he averaged 25.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field.
This week, the Suns announced that they had signed Booker to a contract extension.
Booker made a post to Instagram (on Friday) that had over 80,000 likes in six hours.
Many people commented on his post.
@wonders301: "150 m’s ya heard"
@alectamaroff: "MY GOAT IS A SUN FOR LIFE 🔥"
@cayden_wilhelm: "Bro why are you so smooth 🔥🔥 Devin Armani Booker everyone"
@maxtoyyy: "Why are you so cool"
@sky_sorawit17: "King of Arizona 🇺🇸🌵"
@alf.onzo011: "Book u have so much aura more than everyone in the league combined, ur the goat book"
@k21._az: "Dbook I love you sm you’re the definition of loyalty"
Booker was the 13th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft after one season at Kentucky.
During the 2021 season, he helped lead the Suns to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993 (when Charles Barkley was still on the roster).
Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on July 9): "BREAKING: Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker has agreed to a two-year, $145 million maximum contract extension with the franchise through the 2029-30 season, the highest annual extension salary in NBA history, CAA’s Jessica Holtz and Melvin Booker told ESPN."
Last season, the Suns missed the 2025 NBA playoffs after finishing as the 11th seed with a 36-46 record.